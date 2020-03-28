Dua Lipa releases new album ‘Future Nostalgia’

Entertainment

Dua Lipa dropped a new album that might just blow your mind.

“Future Nostalgia,” the English pop star’s second studio album, was released on Friday.

“Thank you to all friends old and new, to love, happiness and keeping an open heart. Welcome to Future Nostalgia,” she tweeted Friday.

The album features 11 tracks, including “Don’t Start Now,” which was released in November.

The singer took to Instagram in December to announce the title for the album with a cheeky post showing a tattoo on her arm with the album’s name. She’s been working on it since last spring.

The songs, which are a mix of disco and ’80s pop, delve into Lipa’s experiences with heartbreak, new love, and her long-lasting friendships.

“It’s a fine line, so I wanted to bring something that was reminiscent of my childhood and at the same time make it really current,” she told Apple Music.

“I remember listening to songs by Moloko and Jamiroquai, which would make you want to dance no matter what time of day it was. I wanted to recreate that feeling.”

The “Future Nostalgia 2020 European Arena Tour” was set to kick off April 26 in Madrid. But due to the global coronavirus pandemic, it has been moved to 2021.