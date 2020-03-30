Drake shares first pictures of toddler thought to be his son, Adonis, on Instagram

Entertainment

Canadian rapper Drake has shared what are believed to be the first pictures of his two-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker took to Instagram Monday with an emotional post about missing his family and friends as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to affect billions across the globe.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” he captioned a series of pictures of his loved ones, including a curly-haired toddler believed to be his son.

“This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright.”

The 33-year-old musician whose real name is Aubrey Graham, went on to urge his 64.5 million followers to “break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light” in his philosophical message, adding: “We are powerful manifestors.”

He concluded his online outpouring by declaring: “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please k,eep your lights on.”

In one image, Drake is seen holding the little boy in his arms. Another shows Adonis being embraced by both Drake and his mother, former porn star Sophie Brussaux.

Brussaux announced the birth of Adonis in October 2017, but Drake initially kept it a secret. He hinted that he had fathered a child following the brief romance in his 2018 track “Emotionless,” rapping the lines: “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world. I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

CNN has reached out to Drake’s representatives for further comment.