Andy Cohen shares how he stayed out of the hospital

Andy Cohen returned to work Monday and shared with his audience what it was like to have the coronavirus.

Appearing on his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” the Bravo executive and talk show host talked about his symptoms, which he said included fever, a cough, tightness in his chest, some chills, loss of smell and appetite and a very achy body.

He said he also experienced fatigue.

“It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system,” Cohen told his audience. “You know, It takes a bit to get your energy back.”

Cohen, who treated himself at home, said he’s feeling much better.

“I took a lot of Tylenol,” he said. “I took a lot of vitamin C.”

One of the things that helped him avoid heading to the hospital was a pulse oximeter, which he said measures the amount of oxygen a person has in their lungs.

Cohen said his doctor told him what levels to look for using the pulse oximeter that would be cause for alarm.

“You could scare yourself and feel like, ‘Oh my God, my lungs don’t feel right,’ but you could use this … pulse oximeter and see, ‘OK, well actually, you’re fine, you’re within the range,'” Cohen said.

The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host said he finally got around to watching “Game of Thrones” while he recuperated in self-isolation.

Recovering meant he could reunite with his toddler son, Benjamin, whom he had deeply missed.

“It was really sweet,” Cohen said of the reunion.