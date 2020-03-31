Jennifer Lopez and other stars give away money in new show ‘Thanks a Million’

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez greets a special little girl in a just released trailer for “Thanks a Million.” Tracy Morgan hugs a man at a boxing gym. Both stars had chosen a deserving person to hand deliver $100,000 cash to in the new Quibi series.

The inspiring show, which debuts on the new service on April 6, follows stars as they kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting money to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay half of it forward.

Executive Produced by Jennifer Lopez, “Thanks of Million” will also feature episodes with Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss, gifting $1 million over its ten-episode run.

Quibi, a mobile-only, short-form video service, will launch with 50 original shows and a 90-day free trial.