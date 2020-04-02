‘Top Gun: Maverick’ release date pushed back

Entertainment

For those eagerly awaiting the “Top Gun” sequel, the wait just got a little longer.

A spokesperson for Paramount confirmed to CNN Thursday that the North American release date for “Top Gun: Maverick” has been moved from June 24 to December 23.

The follow-up to the hit 1986 film has Tom Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

“Top Gun: Maverick” joins a multitude of films whose releases have been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down movie theaters across the country.

Related: The coronavirus won’t end moviegoing, but it could change it

If you are bummed, there’s always the “Top Gun: Maverick” Zoom background which has become popular as people teleconference from home.

The new film costars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer and Jon Hamm, with Joseph Kosinski directing.