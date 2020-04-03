Jane Fonda joins TikTok and revives her iconic ‘Jane Fonda Workout’

Entertainment

Jane Fonda posted her very first TikTok of herself doing the famous “Jane Fonda Workout” in order to raise climate crisis awareness.

“Hello to the people of TikTok” she said, “My name is Jane Fonda and I am going to bring back the Jane Fonda workout.”

Fonda also urged fans to join the very first virtual Fire Drill Friday rally.

“Whether you are on your couch or on your yoga matt, will you join me for virtual Fire Drill Fridays? The future needs you. I need you,” she said.

Fonda and Greenpeace USA are hosting the rally throughout the month of April.

Fonda has also enlisted her celebrity friends, including Chelsea Handler, Piper Perabo, Amber Valetta, Alyssa Milano, Norman Lear, and Marisa Tomei to encourage supporters to join the movement.