Why Anna Kendrick compares filming ‘Twilight’ to surviving a ‘hostage situation’

“Twilight” devotees loved the movie but filming it was not much fun, according to Anna Kendrick.

The “Pitch Perfect” star talked to Vanity Fair for an interview about her role as Jessica Stanley in the 2008 film based on the Stephenie Meyer novel of the same name.

Kendrick, who appeared in four of the franchise’s movies, recalled “being so cold and miserable” while filming the first movie in Portland, Oregon.

“I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,” she laughed.

“Although it was also kind of bonding. There was like something about it, like you go through some trauma event, like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

Fun times, given that the actress said she pretty much went into the audition blowing it off and thinking it would be an opportunity to have the casting director consider her for future roles.

The first “Twilight,” of course, was a massive hit. Kendrick said, fortunately, the weather was better while shooting the second film in the franchise, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” which was released in 2009.

In 2010’s “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” her character gives a memorable valedictorian graduation speech.

Kendrick said many people have complimented her on how moved they were by the speech, but she said she could not take credit.

“The thing that is happening is you are looking at [co-star] Kristen Stewart’s reaction to that speech and that is the thing that is moving you,” Kendrick said. “Because I was like ‘I did alright’ but I was just kind of like ‘I dunno I’m reading the speech’ and then it cuts to Kristen. She’s so moved because she’s so talented. People are like, ‘That speech is so amazing,’ and I’m like, ‘No it’s just her, she’s great.'”

Kendrick currently stars in the series “Love Life” on HBO Max.