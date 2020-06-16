’30 Rock’ is returning to NBC for one night with a very ’30 Rock’ twist

Entertainment

A beloved comedy about the hijinks that happen behind the scenes of a broadcast television show is coming back to broadcast television to help promote broadcast television shows.

Ah, “30 Rock,” we missed you.

NBCUniversal announced the return of the iconic series for what it called in a release “a special Upfront event,” set to air commercial-free on Thursday, July 16 on NBC.

The announcement corresponded with the unveiling of NBC’s fall TV schedule, which during normal times, would have happened amid the annual meeting of advertisers and network executives in New York City called Upfronts.

The one-time, hour-long “30 Rock” special will reunite the show’s main characters to “celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season.”

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said in a joint statement. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more are expected to participate.

The special will rebroadcast on USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC and be available to stream on Peacock.

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal, added. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry — a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes… when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!”

“30 Rock” aired on NBC from 2006-2013 and won 16 Emmy Awards.