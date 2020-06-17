Riot Fest moves festival to 2021 and announces new lineup

Entertainment

For those who were planning to go to the 2020 Riot Fest in Chicago, they are going to have to wait one more year.

Organizers of the festival announced on Wednesday the event will now take place in September 2021 at Douglas Park. The artists who are already on board include Smashing Pumpkins, My Chemical Romance, Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Taking Back Sunday, Pixies, Lupe Fiasco, The All-American Rejects, Simple Plan and more.

The festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, drive-in concerts, with people spaced apart in their cars, are popping up in parts of Europe and throughout the United States. Artists like Keith Urban and DJ D-Nice were the first to take part.

Most recently, Garth Brooks just announced that he is going to perform at a drive-in theater on June 27 and the concert will air live at 300 drive-ins across the country.