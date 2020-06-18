Fran Drescher is 20 years cancer-free and is throwing a virtual cabaret to celebrate

Entertainment

On June 21, Fran Drescher will officially be 20 years cancer-free, and that’s cause for celebration.

“I tell you, I’d always envisioned hitting the big two-o and throwing a major bash, but of course that’s not going to happen right now,” Drescher told CNN in an interview this week about her clean bill of health.

What she’s doing instead is throwing a virtual cabaret, which will be free to watch on Sunday. Viewers can also donate to Drescher’s charity, Cancer Schmancer, which is funding the event and aims to teach people about cancer prevention and how to live an overall healthy life.

Drescher is socially distancing at her home in Malibu, California, and will host the cabaret from there.

Bette Midler, Rosie O’Donnell and Patti Lupone will join her virtually.

“We’re pretaping everybody’s performances and now we’re editing it together, so it’ll be a pretty tight kind of concert-fundraiser, and we’re gonna stream it for free with the hope that people will watch it, enjoy it, and want to support our organization, because we had to cancel our annual cabaret dinner cruise, which normally takes place in New York Harbor,” Drescher said.

“But all of the talent that we had booked said, ‘Well, whatever you ends up doing, we’re happy to do it anyway.'”

Drescher credits her current health to an organic diet and limiting toxins in her home. It was on June 21, 2000, when she found herself in Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles undergoing a radical hysterectomy after doctors had diagnosed her with uterine cancer.

“The Nanny” creator and star channeled her fear of cancer ever returning into Cancer Schmancer and helping others. She said she’s stepped up her efforts to educate people even more during the coronavirus pandemic, and is now including a “Conronavirus Care for You” interview series on the charity’s website.

“We’re interviewing some of the most fantastic doctors who are actually giving very practical advice on what you can be doing right now to make it to make yourself healthier,” she said.

Drescher said if she were running the country her plan would be as follows: “Every citizen would have gotten a first date kit with a large bottle of vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc, rubbing alcohol that is 65 percent or more, an N95 mask, plastic gloves and a pamphlet explaining what in your house is compromising your immune system.”

Drescher said she believers her way of living has “without question” kept her cancer-free.

“We have to learn how to manage our stress and most of it comes from eating and drinking impure food and water. All of this erodes the quality of your immune system and suddenly there’s a new virus that the species has never been exposed to before,” she said.

Actively living healthy includes Drescher’s mental and emotional well-being, she said.

“I treat myself as well and lovingly as possible,” Drescher said. “I don’t abuse myself. I honor my body all the time. I honor, I listen to it. I make sure that I appreciate what’s going on around me.”