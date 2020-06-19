Beyoncé drops new song ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth

Entertainment

Beyoncé dropped a new song late Friday, in the closing moments of Juneteenth.

The song “Black Parade” made its debut on the streaming platform Tidal and promotes Black pride.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “‘BLACK PARADE’ celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses.”

Her new song comes out as artists are releasing their own versions of protests songs in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

The song’s release also coincides with Beyoncé’s “Black Parade Route,” a directory of Black-owned businesses that’s powered by the National Urban League.