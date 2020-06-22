Another Global Citizen streaming concert is coming, this time with Dwayne Johnson as host

Entertainment

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will host a new concert aimed at tackling Covid-19.

Global Citizen and the European Commission announced on Monday that “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert” will stream on June 27.

The show will celebrate innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, with the goal of highlighting the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on marginalized communities.

Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade are among the artists scheduled to perform throughout the two-hour virtual broadcast.

Also appearing will be Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Olivia Colman, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

In April, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization threw a virtual benefit concert curated by Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home.” The event featured Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert. Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and many others.