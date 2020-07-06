Dalai Lama marks his 85th birthday with his first ever album release

Entertainment

The 14th Dalai Lama is marking his 85th birthday by releasing his first ever album.

The Tibetan spiritual leader, who celebrates the milestone Monday, hopes “Inner World” — an album of mantras and Buddhist teachings — will provide some tranquility amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic and global protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“Music has the potential to transcend our differences,” he said in a statement. “It can return us to our true nature of warm-heartedness.”

He added: “The very purpose of my life is to serve as much as I can. Music can help people in a way that I can’t.”

“Inner World” was inspired by New Zealand musician Junelle Kunin, who first approached the Dalai Lama about releasing a collection of his mantras set to music in 2015.

The project, which features 11 tracks of ambient, soothing music, was recorded by Kunin and co-produced with her husband Abraham Kunin, who composed the music.

While this may be the Dalai Lama’s first bid for the charts, His Holiness is no stranger to the music world.

In 2015, the Nobel Peace Prize winner appeared on stage at the Glastonbury Music Festival and delivered a message about compassion and mutual understanding.