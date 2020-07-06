Pharrell Williams is producing a gospel docuseries for Netflix

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams has a lot to be happy about these days

The singer has teamed up with Netflix for an upcoming docuseries, “Voices of Fire,” about finding talent in the gospel choirs of his hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia.

The show will follow Pharrell’s uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, on their quest.

The singer announced the news on Sunday during the Essence Festival alongside his uncle.

“Pharrell’s uncle and a well-respected musical genius in the area, Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his core team of influential gospel leaders will venture out into Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent,” Netflix said in a press release. “With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will be searching for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.”

The series will be produced by A. Smith & Co. and i am OTHER.

The show is expected to debut later this year.