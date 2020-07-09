‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera is missing at a lake in California

Entertainment

Rescuers will resume their search Thursday morning for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera after she went missing from a lake in Southern California.

Rivera, 33, vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said search efforts will resume “at first light” for a possible drowning victim.

Rivera went to the lake Wednesday afternoon and rented a boat with her young child. Both were seen going out on the lake together, Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said at a news conference.

About three hours after they left the dock, another boater discovered a boat drifting with the child asleep onboard. Authorities were notified and they began searching from air and with a dive team.

While it was hard to get information from the child, the child said they went swimming but the mother didn’t get back on the boat, Buschow said. He said the child had on a life vest and an adult life vest was found on the boat.

Rivera has a 4-year-old son and local media outlets are reporting he was the child found on the boat. CNN has reached out to her representatives for more details.

She played Santana Lopez on the Fox show for six years from 2009 to 2015, and appeared in nearly every episode of the musical-comedy-drama.