Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer

Entertainment

Actress Kelly Preston died after losing her battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said in a post on Instagram Sunday. She was 57 years old.

Preston had been battling breast cancer for two years, Travolta said, and “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, a family representative said that Preston passed away on Sunday morning. “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the representative told PEOPLE.

Preston had starred in 90’s classics like “Jerry McGuire” and “For Love of the Game.”

Preston and Travolta’s daughter, Ella Travolta, posted a tribute to her mother on Instagram. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

John Travolta ended his post by saying, “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT”

In addition to their daughter Ella, the couple also have a son, Benjamin, born in 2010. Their son Jett Travolta died in 2009, while the family vacationed in the Bahamas.