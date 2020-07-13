Coldplay release unseen ‘Yellow’ video footage to mark 20-year anniversary of ‘Parachutes’ album

Entertainment

Coldplay have marked the 20th anniversary of their debut album, “Parachutes,” by releasing never-before-seen footage from the shoot for their famous “Yellow” music video.

The British band — Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion — delighted fans on Sunday by sharing the original visuals for the video, filmed at Studland Bay, in the southwest English county of Dorset, on Instagram.

In the final release — shot completely in slow motion — frontman Martin walks along an empty beach in a black mackintosh. He is drenched as the wind whips his face.

However, the unearthed clip sees him walk down the beach wearing a red long-sleeved top. He is dry and barefoot as extras relax on the sand.

“Take 1 of the Yellow video (we’ve never shown this before),” the accompanying caption explained. “There were loads of extras in this version.

“But it rained all day so we sent them home at 4pm,” it continues. “Chris grabbed the cameraman and said ‘let’s just walk down the beach.'”

They signed off the post by acknowledging the video’s success, writing: “Worked out well in the end!”

“Yellow” earned Coldplay their first top-five hit and a Brit Award nomination for best song of the year following its release in 2000.

The song, along with “Trouble,” “Don’t Panic” and “Shiver,” was one of the standout tracks from “Parachutes”, which was released on July 10, 2000.

Marking the milestone with a separate Instagram post, the band wrote: “Happy 20th birthday to Parachutes, the album which set us off on this amazing adventure.”

They added: “Thanks to all of you who have joined along the way. We’ve fully restored the Yellow video to 4K quality (full video on our YouTube now). Feels like yesterday, in another lifetime.”