Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy

First came love, then came marriage and soon will come Nicki Minaj with a baby carriage.

On Monday the rapper announced via her official social media accounts that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting.

Minaj posted a photo showing her in what appeared to be a two-piece sporting a prominent baby bump.

“#Preggers.” the caption read.

She surprised fans in October when she posted about marrying Petty, an old friend of hers.

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” the caption read, seemingly sharing her new legal name and the date she made it official with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

Last month she talked to People magazine about how much she enjoys married life.

“When you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world,” Minaj said.

This will be Minaj’s first child.