The Rolling Stones debut long-lost track ‘Scarlet’ featuring Jimmy Page

Entertainment

The Rolling Stones have unveiled “Scarlet,” a previously unheard track featuring Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and Blind Faith’s Rick Gerch.

The unearthed song, recorded by the band in October 1974, is a blues-rock number with a head-bobbing groove.

Mick Jagger sings the lines: “Scarlet, why you wearing my heart, on your sleeve/ Where it ain’t supposed to be/ Scarlet, why you tearing my heart, all to pieces, it ain’t the way it’s supposed to be/ Scarlet, why are you keeping my heart, to yourself, it ain’t the way it’s supposed to be.”

Frontman Jagger recalled “first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith (Richards) in Ronnie (Wood)’s basement studio.”

“It was a great session,” the 76-year-old star said in a statement.

Guitarist Keith Richards added: ”My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line-up like that, you know, we better use it.”

In a series of tweets, Page revealed that their jamming session turned into a “lock-in.”

“Keith kicked it off and I began to mould a riff around his guitar part to augment the arrangement,” he said of the creative process.

“It began to lock-in pretty soon with the musicians and we all got a successful take that evening. I’d had a good time working with Keith.”

“Scarlet” will feature on the rock veterans’ upcoming September 4 reissue of the 1973 album “Goats Head Soup.”