Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome baby

Entertainment

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a representative for Turner said in a statement provided to CNN.

No further details were provided.

The couple married last year in two ceremonies — a casual affair in Las Vegas and a more lavish event in France.

Jonas, 30, is a member of The Jonas Brothers. Turner, 24, is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”