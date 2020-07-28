Emmy nominations 2020: See if your favorite shows make the cut

Entertainment

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place (in some form) on Sunday, September 20 on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host.

We’ll be updating the list of nominees in all the major categories as they’re announced and you can see more here.

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Outstanding reality/competition series

Outstanding variety talk series

Outstanding limited Series

Outstanding comedy series

Outstanding drama series