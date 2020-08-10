‘Shark Week’ kicks off with Mike Tyson and a major shark breach

Entertainment

Discovery’s “Shark Week” returned Sunday, with a huge shark breach and Mike Tyson cage-diving with sharks.

First, the shark breach. On “Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off,” experts were called in to capture a shark breach off the shore of Seal Island, South Africa, with one capturing a 15-foot breach, a new record for “Shark Week.”

Boxing legend Tyson also managed to put a shark to sleep by tickling its nose on “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef.” Before that he vomited, saying he was “scared to death” to get in the water with the sharks.

Tyson also had to push sharks away that were surrounding him and encountered a black tip reef shark.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” he explained, adding, “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me.”

Discovery will air more than 20 hours of shark programming this week.

Monday, “ShaqAttack” will feature Shaquille O’Neal and his own shark encounter. On Tuesday, “Will Smith: Off The Deep End” will feature Smith getting into into shark infested waters.