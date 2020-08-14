Dennis Quaid, the actor, adopts Dennis Quaid, the cat

Entertainment

Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid has a new furry friend — a cute black rescue cat. Its name? Dennis Quaid.

The tale of two Dennises began when the actor heard from a local news report that a black rescue cat, also named Dennis Quaid, was resident in an animal shelter in Virginia and in need of a loving home.

Quaid (the man), who also happens to be a co-host of pet-themed podcast “The Pet Show,” told 10 News that he couldn’t resist adopting the six-year-old cat from the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“It was really off the wall but we couldn’t resist,” he said, adding: “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

Quaid and his team contacted the shelter to ask about adopting the cat — but at first the shelter couldn’t quite believe what was happening.

“We reached out to the shelter. It took us a while for them to actually believe us,” Jimmy Jellinek, co-host of “The Pet Show,” told 10 News.

“I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us,” Danielle Ulmer, adoption center manager for the shelter, told the news station.

Once the actor had convinced shelter staff he was serious about the adoption, he “met” cat Dennis over Zoom. Jellinek plans to fly to Virginia over the weekend to collect the new member of the Quaid household.

Let’s hope Dennis Quaid the cat and Dennis Quaid the man hit it off.