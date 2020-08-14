Kelly Clarkson takes on Twitter troll: ‘aim higher’

Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson took on a social media follower who trolled her about her divorce from ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The tweet read: “No wonder her marriage didn’t work…surprise she has time for her kids…not the good old country girl we fell in love with…it’s all about Kelly being on tv…and no one else…no tears for her…but for her kids.”

Clarkson replied: “Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do…. this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please.”

The singer filed for divorce from her husband of seven years in June. The former couple share two children together.

On Aug. 10, it was revealed Clarkson would temporarily replace ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Simon Cowell as he recovers from a back injury.

“Looking forward to watching all of the acts!” Clarkson wrote on Instagram about the “AGT” gig.