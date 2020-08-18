‘Dancing With the Stars’ sets premiere date amid the coronavirus pandemic

Entertainment

“Dancing With the Stars” is coming back for Season 29 starting on Sept. 14. But it’ll feature some major changes.

Longtime host Tom Bergeron and cohost Erin Andrews have been replaced by Tyra Banks, who is also executive producing. Banks revealed the new season will be filled with surprises.

“OK, let’s just keep this real: It is going to be so next level,” Banks said in a “Good Morning America” appearance on Tuesday. “We’re doing all this crazy stuff, taking it into the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready because it’s going to be different.”

This season, fans will will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out who is paired up with who in competition for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Brandon Armstrong, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Alan Bersten, who won the Mirrorball last season with “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown, are Season 29’s professional dancers.

So far we know former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe will be competing and the rest of the contestants will be revealed closer to the season debut.

“DWTS” is the first ABC returning fall show to set a premiere date during the coronavirus pandemic. All the dancers will live separately during production.