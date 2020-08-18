John Ratzenberger, Cliff the mailman on ‘Cheers,’ records plea for USPS

Entertainment

One of pop culture’s most famous postal workers has some words of support for the United States Postal Service.

John Ratzenberger, who played beloved mailman Cliff Clavin on the hit comedy “Cheers,” filmed a plea for people to support the post office.

“You know the post office is in a little bit of a pickle right now,” he said. “It’s certainly in the news, being bounced back and forth so I had an idea. Why not do all your Christmas shopping early at the post office store?”

The USPS has been in the headlines over concerns that the Trump administration is seeking to undermine the agency months before Election Day in a year where many are expected to vote by mail because of the pandemic.

Ratzenberger recorded the public service announcement at the request of musician Tim Kasher via the Cameo video service where for a fee a celeb will record a message.

Kasher shared the video on his verified social media accounts.

“Cliff Clavin says “Save The Post Office!”,” Kasher wrote in the caption of the video on his Instagram account. “I went on Cameo and asked John Ratzenberger to make a plea to the American people to help save the post office – he replied! And it’s so great!! #saveusps #usps”

“Cheers” ran on NBC from 1982 to 1993 and has remained popular in reruns.