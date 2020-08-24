BTS video ‘Dynamite’ breaks YouTube record for most views in 24 hours

Entertainment

Korean pop stars BTS have made history after the group’s new single “Dynamite” became the best-ever 24-hour debut of a music video on YouTube with more than 100 million views.

The world’s biggest K-pop group released the highly anticipated visuals for the record on Friday and, of course, the views soared.

By the end of the first day, “Dynamite” had racked up 101.1 million views to become the most-viewed music video premiere on YouTube.

The incredible feat means that BTS has now dethroned fellow K-pop band Blackpink, who previously held the record for their song “How You Like That.” The music single had 86.3 million views within 24 hours of its release in June.

BTS is comprised of Kim Tae-hyung (better known as V), Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope), Kim Nam-joon (RM), Kim Seok-jin (Jin), Park Ji-min, Jeon Jung-kook, and Min Yoon-gi (Suga).

As of Monday morning, “Dynamite” had amassed more than 178 million YouTube views.

“Dynamite” marks BTS’s first single sung completely in English. The nearly four-minute video keeps things light with colorful and bright scenes featuring the seven members with retro concept props, hairstyles and attire.

According to a press release, “The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed ‘energy’ to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of Covid-19.”

“Dynamite” was released ahead of BTS’s upcoming album which is expected to arrive later this year. They released their fourth album, “Map of the Soul: 7” in February.

BTS is set to sing “Dynamite” at a premiere performance during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30.