Billie Eilish and Finneas pull off an NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ from home

Entertainment

What looks just like NPR’s intimate “Tiny Desk Concert” setting is actually a cardboard cutout. But that is the real Bille Eilish and her brother Finneas.

The talented siblings performed for the series from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, but if Eilish didn’t say so it’s possible no one would have known.

“So, obviously, we are not actually at ‘Tiny Desk’ because this is a cardboard cutout of it, but it’s still real,” Eilish says in the 10-minute set. “It’s just not in-person real. I’m honored to be here.”

Eilish sang “Everything I Wanted” and “My Future,” while her brother alternated between guitar and keyboard by her side.

“Quarantine has been weird,” Eilish said, adding that “the future is something to be super hopeful in.”

At the end, the camera zooms out to show a full set recreation of the actual NPR office space.