Rosie O’Donnell has ‘compassion’ for Ellen DeGeneres

Entertainment

Rosie O’Donnell knows about what life is like hosting a talk show.

O’Donnell hosted her own from 1996 until she ended it in 2002.

During her appearance on Wednesday’s episode of the “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast, O’Donnell talked about why she’s never appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“You know how Ellen surprises everyone?” O’Donnell said. “I’ve never done that show because I’m terrified she’s going to scream…scare me and give me a heart attack.”

O’Donnell talked about how when it comes to appearing on a talk show, “You can’t fake your essence.”

“That’s why I have compassion for Ellen [DeGeneres], right?” O’Donnell said. “I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories and I understand. I think she has some social awkwardness.”

“I think that from knowing her for so many years I have my own kind of history with her,” O’Donnell added.

DeGeneres has come under fire recently after allegations that her show fostered a toxic work environment.

Some celebs have come out in support of DeGeneres, including singer and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry.