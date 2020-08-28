‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman has died

Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman, the man who brought Black Panther to life, has died.

The actor died in his home, with his family and wife by his side, a statement posted on the actor’s Twitter account said. He has been battling colon cancer since 2016.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement said.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

The statement said the role of King T’Challa was the “honor of (Boseman’s) career.”

The actor has also starred in other films, including playing James Brown in “Get On Up” and Jackie Robinson in “42.”