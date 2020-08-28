Naya Rivera tribute: Amber Riley honors her friend on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Entertainment

Amber Riley offered a moving tribute to her late friend and “Glee” costar Naya Rivera on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Riley gave a moving performance of the song “A Moment” in honor of Rivera, who died last month in a drowning accident while on a boat trip with her 4-year-old son.

Rivera was 33.

She and Riley were original cast members of the hit Fox musical series and close friends.

Guest host Lil Rel Howery introduced Riley’s performance.

Filmed in black and white, Riley sang as photos of Rivera throughout her life played in the background.

“I’m ready to fight/ I’m ready to see/ What’s on the other side/ I’m ready to cry and just let it be/ I just gotta let it be,” Riley sang.

Rivera was the subject of an exhaustive search for days after she went missing from Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, while boating with her son, Josey.

Authorities said her son told them they went swimming, but his mother didn’t get back on the boat.

Investigators said they believe Rivera used the last of her strength while in the water to save her son.