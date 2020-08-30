MTV VMAs 2020: See the complete list of winners

Entertainment

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are being presented Sunday night.

See below for a full list of nominees, to be updated throughout the night as the winners are announced.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “The Man”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat — “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”

Post Malone — “Circles”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid — “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

BTS — “On”

Halsey — “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers — “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby — “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Travis Scott — “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST ROCK

blink-182 — “Happy Days”

Coldplay — “Orphans”

Evanescence — “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean — “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day — “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers — “Caution”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 — “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low — “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS — “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey — “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly — “Bloody Valentine” *WINNER

twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin — “China”

Bad Bunny — “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul — “MAMACITA”

J Balvin — “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin — “Qué Pena”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys — “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle — “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG — “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker — “Eleven”

Lizzo — “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE — “Oh My God”

BTS — “On” *WINNER

EXO — “Obsession”

Monsta X — “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together — “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet — “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato — “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift — “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer — “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”

blink-182 — “Happy Days”

Drake — “Toosie Slide”

John Legend — “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”

BEST GROUP

BTS *WINNER

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe x Halle — “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-Athon

CNCO — MTV Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice — Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend — #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga — “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish — “xanny” — Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat — “Say So” — Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now” — Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift — “The Man” — Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer — “Old Me” — Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby — “My Oh My” — Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry — “Harleys In Hawaii” — Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky — “Babushka Boi” — Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez — “Boyfriend” — Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift — “Lover” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Darkroom / Interscope Records — Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato — “I Love Me” — Island Records — Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Warner Records — Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Columbia Records — Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Streamline / Interscope Records — Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott — “Higest in the Room” — Epic Records / Cactus Jack — Visual Effects by ArtJail, Scissor Films & Frender

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS — “On” — Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha — “Honey Boo” — Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby — “BOP” — Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani — “Motivation” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey — “Graveyard” — Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake — “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” — Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo — “Good As Hell” — Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA — “A Palé” — Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana