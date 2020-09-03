‘No Time To Die’ trailer is a wild ride around the world for Daniel Craig

Entertainment

The trailer for “No Time To Die” has dropped — and the franchise looks better than ever.

Daniel Craig is in action in the 25th installment of the Bond franchise, with a caption for the trailer on Twitter reading: “The mission that changes everything begins … #NoTimeToDie.”

It’s a the two-and-half-minute clip filled with fast cars, beautiful people and scenes from around the globe.

In the film, Bond’s retirement in Jamaica is cut short when he’s called to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Craig stars with Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, and Ana De Armas who also starred with Craig in “Knives Out.”

The movie is now set to play in theaters in November after being delayed a few times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world premiere was set for March 31 at the Royal Albert Hall, but that was pulled due to the outbreak. The original US premiere date was April 10.