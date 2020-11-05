Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr no longer engaged

Entertainment

Personal trainer Sabrina Parr says she and Lamar Odom won’t be getting married after all.

Parr posted the news on her Instagram stories Wednesday.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

CNN has reached out to Odom for comment.

The couple got engaged last November and this past September celebrated with an engagement party.

Odom — a former professional basketball player who costarred with his then wife Khloe Kardashian on a spinoff of her family’s hit reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” — has suffered from substance abuse in the past and almost died in 2015 after being found unconscious at the Love Ranch brothel outside of Las Vegas.

In her posting Parr wrote “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through.”

“I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs,” her posting said. “I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

Last year Odom published his memoir titled “Darkness to Light” and talked to CNN about his journey to sobriety saying “The strength in God, the strength in my family for never giving up on me, that’s who I live for now.”

“I lived selfishly for a long time. I’ll be an addict for as long as I live. When you’re sober, you’re present,” he told CNN. “And when you’re present, you kind of understand the consequences and repercussions of what you do, and therefore I have no will to do any drug that isn’t marijuana. I understand the consequences and repercussions of getting high.”