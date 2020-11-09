Michael J. Fox warns Lil Nas X to avoid 2020

Entertainment

A teaser trailer for Lil Nas X’s upcoming Christmas song “Holiday” debuted Sunday — with a cameo from Michael J. Fox.

In a nod to “Back to the Future,” Fox warns a time traveling Lil Nas to not land in 2020 with his rocket sleigh. “Just don’t go to 2020,” Fox says.

In “Back to the Future Part III,” Fox’s character Marty McFly gets stuck in a wild west 1885.

A commercial for the song aired during a football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which fans saw the “Old Town Road” rapper turn into Santa Claus after he witnesses a tipsy Santa being kicked out of a saloon.

The single drops this Nov. 13.