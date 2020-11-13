Billie Eilish releases new song ‘Therefore I Am’

Entertainment

With Thanksgiving on the way, Billie Eilish gave her fans something to be extra grateful for this year.

The Grammy-winning singer debuted a new song accompanied by a lighthearted music video Thursday. The single, titled “Therefore I Am,” is available on all streaming platforms.

The song’s lyrics are about a mystery person who Eilish sends a clear message to: “I’m not your friend or anything / Damn, you think that you’re the man / I think, therefore, I am” she sings.

“Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Get my pretty name out of your mouth,” she continues.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about “Therefore I Am.” Eilish, 18, wouldn’t explain who — if anyone — the song was written about.

“This song is very, very up for interpretation,” Eilish said of the new track. “I’m very curious to see what people get from it and also what they feel when they hear it. I don’t know. But yeah, it’s a little mean. I love it.”

The video, dropped with the song, was shot on an iPhone, she said, and shows her running around a deserted mall swiping snacks, including a pretzel, donut, a drink, fries and Chipotle chips from stores in her path.

The singer added that she “can’t f**king wait” for her fans to hear the album she produced during her time quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eilish made history at the Grammy Awards this year, becoming the youngest solo performer to ever win album of the year. In all, she swept four of the top categories — Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year.