George Clooney reflects on his frightening 2018 accident

Entertainment

George Clooney is opening up about a motorcycle accident that he thought might end his life.

The actor spoke to GQ about the moments following the collision in Sardinia in 2018.

“I was on the ground. I was really screaming. Like, really screaming. And Grant [Heslov] came back, and he was screaming at everybody to get an ambulance, and I remember everybody got out of their cars, they stopped in the middle of the street, and all these people came and stood over me and just pulled out their phones and started taking video.”

At the time of the accident, CNN reported that the actor had told a friend it’s “good to be alive” and that the driver of the vehicle he collided with had cut in front of him.

“I launched. I go head over heels,” Clooney told GQ. “But I landed on my hands and knees. If you did it 100 times, maybe once you land on your hands and knees, and any other version you land, you’re toast. It knocked me out of my shoes.”

Adding, “It’s a funny thing. I’m not a cynical guy, and I really tend to look at life and try to find the good in everything. But I’ll never forget the moment that what I thought might be my last few moments was for everyone else a piece of entertainment.”

Clooney said his wife, Amal Clooney, has forbidden him from riding again.

For now, Clooney is staying at home amid the pandemic and working on editing his latest movie, “The Midnight Sky.” He said he spends his time cooking, cleaning and co-parenting their twins.

“I cut my own hair and I cut my kids’ hair and I’m mopping it and vacuuming and doing the laundry and doing the dishes every day. I feel like my mother in 1964. You know, I understand why she burned her bra.”