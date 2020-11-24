Jennifer Grey talks ‘Dirty Dancing 2’ without Patrick Swayze

Entertainment

The “Dirty Dancing” sequel is special to star Jennifer Grey, but she’s well aware it won’t be the same without Patrick Swayze.

“All I can say is there is no replacing anyone who’s passed — you never try to repeat anything that’s magic like that,” Grey told People. “You just go for something different.”

Swayze died at age 57 in 2009 of pancreatic cancer.

“Dirty Dancing 2” was announced back in August.

Grey is set to reprise her role famous role as Frances “Baby” Houseman, as well as executive produce the project.

And while details about the new film are being kept secret, Grey was able to be open about why she believes people have a special place in their hearts for the love story between her character and dance instructor Johnny Castle, played by Swayze.

“It was about innocence and the way that innocence is lost and how people explode into a different iteration of themselves,” she said.