Mariah Carey has officially kicked off the Christmas season

Entertainment

Thanksgiving may be over, but it’s beginning to feel a whole lot like Christmas — thanks to Mariah Carey.

The trailer for Carey’s upcoming Apple TV+ special, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” debuted Friday and it may be the thing we need to get into the holiday spirit.

Actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres December 4.

“Twas the night before Christmas and 2020 had been wrecked,” Haddish says in the trailer, “so Santa decided the season couldn’t be merry, without the one and only Mariah Carey.”

Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg are among the celebrities who also make guest appearances in the show, which will feature lots of cheerful musical numbers in festive winter settings.

The special plays on the smash success of Carey’s 1994 holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The song has become a holiday standard and even topped the charts for the first time last year, 25 years after its release.

From the festive costumes to the dreamlike sets filled with sleighs, nutcrackers and snowmen, this special might just help us get through the rest of 2020.