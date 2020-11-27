‘The Masked Singer’ reveals the legend behind Broccoli

Entertainment

The latest celebrity to be revealed on “The Masked Singer” is Paul Anka, who was hiding under a big head of Broccoli.

For his final performance, Broccoli sang “Old Time Rock & Roll,” by Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band. In previous episodes he sang “House Is Rockin'”/”Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On,” by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jerry Lee Lewis, and “Hello,” by Lionel Richie.

Panelist Robin Thicke correctly guessed it was Anka, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed Wayne Newton, Ken Jeong guessed Ringo Starr, Jenny McCarthy guessed was Neil Sedaka and guest panelist Jay Pharoah guessed Paul Simon.

This season, the show’s panelists are also competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each performer.

Besides Broccoli, this season’s masked contestants include Mushroom, Jellyfish, Baby Alien, Crocodile, Gremlin, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Sun, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

The final six remaining are Crocodile, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Popcorn, Sun and Seahorse.