Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm loses barn in fire

Entertainment

Part of Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm in Kentucky, which also operates a summer camp, was destroyed by a fire over the weekend, according to a statement from the camp.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls,” Camp Hi-Ho wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes.”

According to local WYKL News, 30 firefighters and six trucks were called to the scene on Friday evening.

The camp is owned and directed by Lawrence’s brother, Blaine.

“We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer,” the statement concluded.