Hugh Grant spent hours spiraling down ‘The Undoing’ Twitter feeds

Entertainment

Hugh Grant is all of us lost in a Twitter feed for “The Undoing,” even if the audience feedback isn’t always so positive.

Grant told IndieWire it’s been “exhausting” watching the reactions to each episode of the limited series.

“It’s been quite an exhausting six weeks, either resisting looking at Twitter to see how people are reacting, or giving in after a few drinks and spending four hours of the night either being pleased or outraged at how people are reacting to certain things — or depressed, when they say, ‘Christ, he looks ancient.’ ‘He looks 150.’ ‘Let’s give him a facial,'” he said.

As for Grant’s recent acting resurgence, he said he’s motivated by his family.

“I don’t have a name for it, really, except Feeding Children,” he said. “I mean, I have a lot of children. I have a lot of mouths to feed.”

Grant is a dad to five children.

Despite trying to stay unplugged as much as possible, Grant said he got lost again in Twitter during Sunday’s finale, scrolling to see what viewers were saying as it aired.

“I didn’t want to do that — it would be 2 a.m. for us, so I thought I’d go to bed. I needed the rest. My children have literally never been asleep in their lives. But one of them woke up, of course, so then I did check the phone for a moment to see if they’re enjoying the first scene. Then I was lost for a few hours, down the well of Twitter,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing. In the old days, you just sat in the cinema with people and if they laughed you were happy, and if they didn’t you were sad. But you didn’t know any of these terrible things, [like] they think you’ve got awful bottom teeth.”