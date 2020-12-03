Juliana Margulies joins ‘The Morning Show’

Entertainment

“The Morning Show” will feature a new but familiar face next season.

Apple TV+ announced on the show’s Instagram page on Wednesday that actress Julianna Margulies will be joining Season 2 alongside Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Margulies will play an anchor named Laura Peterson.

Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj and Ruairi O’Connor will also be appearing next season.

Margulies has been a television staple for decades after starring on hit shows including “ER” and “The Good Wife.”

“The Morning Show” loosely mirrors the fall of former “Today” show co-anchor Matt Lauer. The show is executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon.

A book by CNN’s chief media correspondent and host of “Reliable Sources,” Brian Stelter, was used as background for the series, and he is a consultant for the show.