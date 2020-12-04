‘Saturday Night Live’ returns with Jason Bateman hosting

Entertainment

Jason Bateman will host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and in a teaser for the show is masked up alongside cast member Heidi Gardner and musical guest Morgan Wallen.

But in the clip Gardner can’t believe the show booked Batman, saying, “Wait, Batman? You’re Jason Batman?”

“No no, you missed the ‘E,’ it’s Bate-man,” the “Ozark” star says, adding, “I’ll get the cape.”

Bateman and Wallen also list their Christmas wishes, including the end of Covid-19.

Wallen was invited back to the show after being dropped from Bill Burr’s October episode over a lapse in coronavirus protocols. He apologized on social media and was asked to return.

On Dec. 12, Timothée Chalamet will host the show, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as musical guests.

On Dec. 19 “SNL” alum Kristen Wiig will return as host with musical guest Dua Lipa.