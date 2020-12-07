Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar reenact that famous ‘Cruel Intentions’ kiss

Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair recreated their famous “Cruel Intentions” kiss, pandemic style.

On Sunday, the two former costars received the GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock Award at the “MTV Movie & TV Awards Greatest of All Time” special, and discussed why the kiss became so iconic.

“I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value,” Blair said, adding, “but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are.”

“It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture,” Gellar said.

Blair and Gellar won for MTV’s Best Kiss in 2000 for their scene in the 1999 film. For 2020, they recreated it with pandemic precautions in place.

As they both leaned in with eyes closed for the kiss, they smacked their lips into a huge plexiglass divider.

“Stay safe, MTV. And 2020, end soon,” Gellar said.