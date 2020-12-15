‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to air through at least 2023

Entertainment

NBCUniversal wants to keep Kelly on your telly.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday scored an additional renewal that will keep the syndicated talk show hosted by the “American Idol” winner on television through 2023.

The show, distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, has earned loyal viewers and accolades alike, paving the way for its additional pick up.

“One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans a show that brings people together,” Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios said in a release.

The show was renewed for a second season shortly after it delivered the highest-rated talk show debut in seven years back in 2019.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” won four Daytime Emmy Awards in 2020, including outstanding entertainment talk show and outstanding entertainment talk show host.