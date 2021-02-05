Christopher Plummer, Oscar winner and star of ‘The Sound of Music,’ dead at 91

Entertainment

Christopher Plummer, who starred in “The Sound of Music” and won an Academy Award for his performance in “Beginners,” died Friday at his home in Connecticut, his manager said in a statement.

He was 91.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt said in his statement to CNN. “He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come.”

