See who won at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Entertainment

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are being presented Sunday.

Below is a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

BEST MOVIE

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Soul”

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

BEST SHOW

“Bridgerton”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Boys”

“WandaVision”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan — “Promising Young Woman”

Chadwick Boseman — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Daniel Kaluuya — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Zendaya — “Malcolm & Marie”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy — “The Queen’s Gambit”

Elizabeth Olsen — “WandaVision” *WINNER

Elliot Page — “The Umbrella Academy”

Emma Corrin — “The Crown”

Michaela Coel — “I May Destroy You”

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie — “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” *WINNER

Gal Gadot — “Wonder Woman 1984”

Jack Quaid — “The Boys”

Pedro Pascal — “The Mandalorian”

Teyonah Parris — “WandaVision”

BEST FIGHT

Wanda vs. Agatha — “WandaVision” *WINNER

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront — “The Boys.”

Final Funhouse Fight — “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”

Final Fight — “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline — “Outer Banks” *WINNER

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh — “Killing Eve”

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo — “Emily in Paris”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison — “Never Have I Ever”

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor — “Bridgerton”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy –“Schitt’s Creek”

Eric Andre — “Bad Trip”

Issa Rae — “Insecure”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Leslie Jones — “Coming 2 America” *WINNER

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash –“The Boys”

Ewan McGregor — “Birds of Prey”

Giancarlo Esposito — “The Mandalorian”

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult — “The Great”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry — “Ginny & Georgia”

Ashley Park — “Emily in Paris”

Maria Bakalova — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Paul Mescal — “Normal People”

Regé-Jean Page — “Bridgerton” *WINNER

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss — “The Invisible Man”

Jurnee Smollett — “Lovecraft Country”

Simona Brown — “Behind Her Eyes”

Victoria Pedretti — “The Haunting of Bly Manor”

Vince Vaughn — “Freaky”

BEST DUO

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo — “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar”

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan — “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby YodA — “The Mandalorian”

Lily Collins & Ashley Park — “Emily in Paris”

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”