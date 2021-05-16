See who won at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards are being presented Sunday.
Below is a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.
BEST MOVIE
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Promising Young Woman”
“Soul”
“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”
BEST SHOW
“Bridgerton”
“Cobra Kai”
“Emily in Paris”
“The Boys”
“WandaVision”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan — “Promising Young Woman”
Chadwick Boseman — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Daniel Kaluuya — “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Sacha Baron Cohen — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Zendaya — “Malcolm & Marie”
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Anya Taylor-Joy — “The Queen’s Gambit”
Elizabeth Olsen — “WandaVision” *WINNER
Elliot Page — “The Umbrella Academy”
Emma Corrin — “The Crown”
Michaela Coel — “I May Destroy You”
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie — “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” *WINNER
Gal Gadot — “Wonder Woman 1984”
Jack Quaid — “The Boys”
Pedro Pascal — “The Mandalorian”
Teyonah Parris — “WandaVision”
BEST FIGHT
Wanda vs. Agatha — “WandaVision” *WINNER
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront — “The Boys.”
Final Funhouse Fight — “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”
Final Fight — “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline — “Outer Banks” *WINNER
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh — “Killing Eve”
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo — “Emily in Paris”
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison — “Never Have I Ever”
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor — “Bridgerton”
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Annie Murphy –“Schitt’s Creek”
Eric Andre — “Bad Trip”
Issa Rae — “Insecure”
Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
Leslie Jones — “Coming 2 America” *WINNER
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash –“The Boys”
Ewan McGregor — “Birds of Prey”
Giancarlo Esposito — “The Mandalorian”
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult — “The Great”
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Antonia Gentry — “Ginny & Georgia”
Ashley Park — “Emily in Paris”
Maria Bakalova — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Paul Mescal — “Normal People”
Regé-Jean Page — “Bridgerton” *WINNER
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Elisabeth Moss — “The Invisible Man”
Jurnee Smollett — “Lovecraft Country”
Simona Brown — “Behind Her Eyes”
Victoria Pedretti — “The Haunting of Bly Manor”
Vince Vaughn — “Freaky”
BEST DUO
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo — “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar”
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan — “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby YodA — “The Mandalorian”
Lily Collins & Ashley Park — “Emily in Paris”
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
