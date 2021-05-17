Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially married

Entertainment

Congratulations and best wishes to the newly married Ariana Grande.

A representative for the singer told CNN on Monday that Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have officially tied the knot.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,” the singer’s representative told People of the wedding ceremony. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

The couple first went public with their relationship with the release of Grande’s song “Stuck with U,” in collaboration with Justin Bieber. Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, are seen dancing together in the music video for the song.

Grande announced she and Gomez were engaged in December.

The nuptials come two years after Grande’s engagement to comedian Pete Davidson.