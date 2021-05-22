How to watch the Billboard Music Awards

Entertainment

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which celebrate the chart-topping music and artists of the year, will take place Sunday.

Read below for more details on the night.

Where to watch:

The awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

The host

Nick Jonas, who is recovering from a bike accident, will host the show.

The awards

Going into the event, The Weeknd leads among finalists with nods in 16 categories. Winners are based on “audio and video streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social engagement,” throughout the year as tracked by Billboard.

Performances:

BTS, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Migos, Duran Duran, and The Weeknd are just some of the artists scheduled to perform.

Special honorees

This year, Trae Tha Truth will receive the Change Maker Award. P!NK will take the stage to perform, as well as receive the ICON Award. Drake will be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award.